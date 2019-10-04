FREMONT (CBS SF) — Students at a middle school in Fremont have been evacuated from campus Friday morning following a bomb threat, according to police.
Fremont police said Thornton Junior High School was evacuated following the threat. The students were dismissed at 9 a.m. and walked to Cabrillo Shopping Center just west of the campus, according to the Fremont Unified School District.
Parents were being told they can call their students to provide verbal permission for them to walk home; otherwise, students were to be picked up at the shopping center.
The district was also working with Alameda County Transit to arrange for transportation for students who normally ride the bus in the afternoon.
No other information about the nature of the threat was immediately available.
You must log in to post a comment.