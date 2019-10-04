COMCORD (CBS SF) — A 21-year-old Clayton man has been arrested for allegedly setting a series of fires along a walking trail in the East Bay city, authorities announced Friday.
Contra Costa fire officials said Isaiah Javier Ortiz was being held on four felony counts related to the fires set in Clayton during September.
“Each fire had the potential for devastating results as they occurred at the height wildfire season in an area with abundant fuels dried and ready to feed potentially destructive and deadly fires,” fire officials said in a news release.
The fire were ignited in the same general area of a walking trail that ran through dry grass, trees, bushes, and very near homes.
“These crimes put our community at considerable risk at the height of the fire season,” said Lewis T. Broschard III, Fire Chief, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
Working with the Clayton Police Department, Con Fire investigators were able to develop leads and locate witnesses, ultimately resulting in Ortiz’s arrest.
You must log in to post a comment.