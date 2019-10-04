SAN JOSE (AP) — Tomas Nosek scored two goals and had an assist, Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 5-1 on Friday night.

Nosek and Brayden McNabb scored in a 90-second span late in the second period to break open a 2-0 game.

The Golden Knights swept the season-opening, home-and-home series with the Sharks and improved to 7-1-2 all-time against San Jose in the regular season.

Vegas took an early lead on a goal by William Carrier at 5:01 of the first period.

Vegas extended its lead early in the second period when Shea Theodore intercepted an errant pass from Sharks defenseman Brent Burns and fired a shot that Jonathan Marchessault redirected to make it 2-0.

McNabb scored a short-handed goal with just under five minutes left in the second period, and Nosek scored 88 seconds later to make it 4-0.

Nosek added a short-handed goal midway through the third period.

Vegas had multiple short-handed goals for the first time in franchise history.

Barclay Goodrow scored late in the third period for San Jose, which fell to 12-14-2 in home openers and has lost three straight home openers.

Sharks goalie Martin Jones had 19 saves and gave up four goals in two periods. He was replaced at the start of the third period by Aaron Dell, who had five saves.

NOTES: Golden Knights D Nate Schmidt is week to week with a lower body injury he suffered in Wednesday’s season opener. … C Cody Eakin is day to day with an upper body injury. … G Fleury played his 800th game. … Nicolas Hague made his NHL debut. … Fleury needs one shutout to move into a tie for 20th on the all-time list with 57. He would tie Clint Benedict, who played from 1917 to 1930 with the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Maroons. … Sharks D Erik Karlsson was back in the lineup after missing Wednesday’s season opener against Vegas for personal reasons. … F Kevin Labanc was in the lineup after taking a cross-check in the third period on Wednesday that knocked him out of the game. … F Evander Kane served the second of a three-game suspension issued on Tuesday. … D Jacob Middleton was recalled from the San Jose Barracuda. … The Sharks have lost 11 of their last 14 regular-season games going back to last season.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Anaheim on Saturday night.

© Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed