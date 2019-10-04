SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Pacific Gas & Electric is already making plans to shut off power in several high-fire-risk counties as early as Saturday night.
The company says they may shut off power to customers in Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties.
PG&E ANNOUNCEMENT: Public Safety Power Shutoff Announced
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for North Bay mountains above 1,000 feet between 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
Northeast winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph will develop around sunset Saturday and the highest threat of fire is in Napa County and northern Sonoma County.
There will be little overnight humidity recovery and any fires that develop have the potential to spread rapidly, the National Weather Service said.
Hot and dry weather will continue Sunday afternoon with temperatures in the mid-80s and lower 90s.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.