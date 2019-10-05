NEWARK (CBS SF) – One 15-year-old boy is dead and another 15-year-old in custody after a shooting Thursday at a house in a neighborhood not far from the Dumbarton Bridge, Newark police said Saturday night.
The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in a residence on Braidburn Avenue. Police officers found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound; the boy was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
The suspected shooter, another 15-year-old male, was subsequently arrested and the suspected involved weapon was recovered at the scene. Police did not say Saturday night when or where the boy was arrested; given both the victim and suspect are minors, police said no more information about them will be released at this point.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Newark Police Department at (510) 578-4237.
