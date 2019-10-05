  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART lost the ability to communicate with its train operators early Saturday, triggering nearly a hour shutdown of the massive transit system, officials said.

BART spokeswoman Cheryl Stalter said the shutdown began 6:10 a.m. and forced all travel to halt and stations to be closed while the system attempted to reestablish radio communications with the trains’ operators.

Communications were restored and trains began running shortly after 7 a.m.

Stalter did not explain what caused the technical failure of the radio system which remains under investigation.

There were major delays on the system due to the earlier shutdown, BART said.

