



COLMA (CBS SF) — A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck off the coast just south of San Francisco on Saturday morning, jolting local residents from their beds and breakfast tables.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake struck at 8:41 a.m. and was centered off the coast of Pacifica, approximately 3.7 miles southwest of Colma.

No damage has been reported but it did rattle nerves particularly for residents in South San Francisco and along San Francisco’s waterfront.

People around the Bay Area took to the KPIX Facebook page to report the temblor which was generally felt as a strong, brief jolt.

Cathy Pacheco called the morning jolt unnerving.

“Sure did (feel it). Heard it too,” she posted. “Very loud and un-nerving. Not as big as 89 by any means, but didnt feel like it was only a 3.9. I hate to think what’s the big one going to be like if it hits closer to 415. That jolt was really something.”

Candy Yoshikawa Acosta was preparing breakfast and said the quake felt much stronger than a 3.6

“I was in the kitchen oh, my God!,” she posted. “I felt it stronger than the reports says.”

In South San Francisco, Heather Stoltz posted on the KPIX 5 Facebook page that the jolt was quite strong.

“I’m in south city and checking my house for new cracks,” she posted. “It felt stronger than the reports say here. I heard creaking and cracking for sure!”

Fellow South City resident Bilal Shah was also shaken up.

“Our whole building shook like something heavy was dropped on it,” he posted.

Maria Ramirez got rocked in San Francisco’s Marina District.

“Quick hard jolt Northpoint St near Pier 39,” she posted.

Likewise for San Franciscan Laura Saavedra.

“I don’t wake up easily ever with my Alarm on, but this was a big Jolt that woke me up in a Second,” she posted.

Tabitha Harmon-Weigel posted that she “Thought a car ran into my house here in Pacifica!!!

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed