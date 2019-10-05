



EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — Creedence Clearwater Revival, the band that displaced the Beatles from the top of the charts, is being celebrated with events in its hometown of El Cerrito.

A photo exhibition and a talk are scheduled by the El Cerrito Historical Society, both looking at the first decade of the four-member band before they hit it big with a new group name and a string of hits starting in 1969.

El Cerrito resident Alec Palao — an internationally known writer, producer, archivist and musician – is producing both events.

Palao’s talk on “Creedence: The First Decade, 1959-69” will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at the El Cerrito Community Center, 7007 Moeser Lane.

Admission is free to the talk, which will cover the years when the band performed as the Golliwogs and Blue Velvets starting when they were students at Portola Middle School.

Palao is the producer of the CD “The Golliwogs — Fight Fire: The Complete Recordings 1964-1967,” and the talk will include rare audio and video from the group’s early years as they toured regionally and hoped for radio airplay.

The photo exhibit opens with a free reception from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday Oct. 11 at City Hall, 10890 San Pablo Ave.

“The exhibit is remarkable, including images that have never been seen before by the public,” the historical society said in an announcement.

“The exhibit includes a map of the city showing locations associated with the early years of Creedence.”

The exhibit will be on view during open hours at City Hall through Oct. 25.

