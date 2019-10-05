BELMONT (CBS SF) – Belmont police say a 61-year-old Oregon man was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly stabbing his 90-year-old father at the father’s Belmont home.
Thomas Love was arrested at his father’s home in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, after Belmont police were told by an area hospital that an elderly man with stab wounds had been brought to the emergency room.
The elderly victim told police he had been sleeping at about 2 a.m. when he was attacked by his son without warning.” Officers said other family members brought the victim to the hospital.
When police arrived at the Terrace Drive home, they arrested Thomas Love without incident. Love was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and elder abuse.
Love’s father was listed in stable condition at a Peninsula hospital, police said Saturday night.
Belmont Police detectives continue to investigate the incident with assistance from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Forensic Lab and San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
