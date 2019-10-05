Comments
PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Police in Palo Alto are looking for an 84-year-old man with dementia last seen about 2:20 p.m. Saturday walking west on the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Jerry Fisher was last seen wearing a white sweater, black pants and dark shoes. He walks with a slouch.
Police agencies in cities surrounding Palo Alto are also looking for Fisher.
Anyone who sees Fisher is asked to call 911 and “keep him under observation” until officers arrive.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.