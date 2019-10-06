SAN FRANCISCO (CSB SF) — One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon near the Hunters Point Shoreline, San Francisco police said.
The crash occurred about 3:35 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Evans Avenue and Hunters Point Boulevard. San Francisco police Officer Robert Rueca said in an email that one of the vehicles had rolled over.
The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in one of them were all taken to a local hospital; one of the drivers has since died at the hospital, Rueca said, and the other driver is being treated for
life-threatening injuries Sunday night. The passenger suffered less serious injuries, he said.
3rd victim (teenager) rescued taken to trauma center. 2 adults critical 1 teenager moderate injuries AVOID AREA. https://t.co/DIPxyC1W9z
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) October 6, 2019
The SFPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation Unit was on the scene late Sunday afternoon, and no information about the cause of the accident was immediately available.
