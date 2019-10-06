  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMThe 5th Quarter
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:PG&E, Power Outages, San Jose News

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — More than 1,000 PG&E customers briefly lost power in San Jose on Sunday morning because of an underground equipment failure, a PG&E spokeswoman said.

The outage was reported at 9:12 a.m., and power was restored to all but one customer by 10:15 a.m., spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said.

PG&E anticipated that power would be restored for the final affected customer by 12 p.m.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments