SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — More than 1,000 PG&E customers briefly lost power in San Jose on Sunday morning because of an underground equipment failure, a PG&E spokeswoman said.
The outage was reported at 9:12 a.m., and power was restored to all but one customer by 10:15 a.m., spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said.
PG&E anticipated that power would be restored for the final affected customer by 12 p.m.
