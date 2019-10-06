  • KPIX 5On Air

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — All lanes have reopened following a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Carlson Boulevard exit in Richmond, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision was reported at 11:39 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle. The CHP issued a Sig-alert at 11:53 a.m. for the closed lanes and announced at 1:43 p.m. that all lanes were open.

No other information on the fatality was immediately available.

