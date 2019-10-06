  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:BART, BART Delays, Powell Street, San Francisco News, station closure

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There was a major delay on BART Sunday evening as police activity closed the Powell Street station for a short time, BART officials said.

The delay was on the San Francisco Line in the SFO/Millbrae and East Bay directions. The police activity caused trains to be held out of Powell and Civic Center stations.

The following Muni buses provived mutual aid: 5, 6, 7, 8, 21, 31 and F.

Powell St. station was reopened at 8:15 p.m. as BART officials said the police activity had been resolved. Normal train service has resumed.

No other details on the nature of the police activity were immediately available.

