SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There was a major delay on BART Sunday evening as police activity closed the Powell Street station for a short time, BART officials said.
The delay was on the San Francisco Line in the SFO/Millbrae and East Bay directions. The police activity caused trains to be held out of Powell and Civic Center stations.
The following Muni buses provived mutual aid: 5, 6, 7, 8, 21, 31 and F.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) October 7, 2019
Powell St. station was reopened at 8:15 p.m. as BART officials said the police activity had been resolved. Normal train service has resumed.
No other details on the nature of the police activity were immediately available.
