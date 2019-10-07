SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A duffel bag of reptiles was reportedly stolen from a Campbell reptile breeder when he was packing them in his car in a San Jose parking garage on Saturday, the man said.
Brian Gundy of For Goodness Snakes had just finished giving a reptile presentation at the Martin Luther King, Jr. library in downtown San Jose when the theft occurred.
Four snakes and one lizard were taken, he announced in a YouTube video asking for the herpetology community’s help in locating them.
“It’s very upsetting for me, because even though there’s quite a bit of money involved in this loss, my biggest concern is the safety of the animals,” Gundy said in the video.
The day of the theft was also Gundy’s birthday, he said.
Gundy told KPIX 5 that he was able to retrieve three of the five stolen animals when someone came into the Pet Smart on Coleman Avenue in San Jose and said they found the snakes in a dumpster.
