Comments
DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A big rig crashed, began leaking diesel fuel and then ignited a small brush fire, shutting down two lanes Monday on westbound 580 at the Dublin Grade, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 6:45 a.m., east of Eden Canyon Road.
There were no reports of injuries in the crash that resulted in more than 80 gallons of fuel leaking out of the wreckage.
The CHP warned commuters of delays on the busy East Bay traffic artery and recommended seeking alternate routes.
You must log in to post a comment.