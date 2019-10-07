  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BART, Pittsburg, Pittsburg/Bay Point, Police Activity, station closure

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Police activity due to reports of shots fired on the platform at the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station caused a major delay on the system Monday evening, BART officials said.

The major delay was present on the Antioch line in the Antioch and SFO/Millbrae directions. The Pittsburg/Bay Point station was closed briefly and trains were holding there, but the station reopened at 7:20 p.m.

Five people were detained at the station by BART police following the investigation, BART said on Twitter. There were no injuries reported.

Comments