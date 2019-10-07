PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Police activity due to reports of shots fired on the platform at the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station caused a major delay on the system Monday evening, BART officials said.
The station is closed due to a report of shots fired on the platform and the subsequent investigation. No injuries reported. BART police have detained 5 individuals. https://t.co/JBer7UOgqq
— SFBART (@SFBART) October 8, 2019
The major delay was present on the Antioch line in the Antioch and SFO/Millbrae directions. The Pittsburg/Bay Point station was closed briefly and trains were holding there, but the station reopened at 7:20 p.m.
Five people were detained at the station by BART police following the investigation, BART said on Twitter. There were no injuries reported.
You must log in to post a comment.