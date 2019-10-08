OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland firefighters contained a fire at a homeless encampment Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.
The fire was reported at 3:19 p.m. on East 12th Street between 16th and 17th avenues, near Vantage Point Park. The first truck arrived at the scene three minutes later.
Another tent city fire goin up in the town smh pic.twitter.com/YrDHUlqYGa
— Brody!🌴 (@PhilDeezNuts) October 8, 2019
About 30 yards of the homeless encampment were destroyed, the Oakland Fire Department said. About 20 OFD personnel are still on scene.
A homeless encampment burns near the #BART tracks between Lake Merritt and Fruitvale Stations. @EastBayTimes pic.twitter.com/UinsyP9paL
— Michael Conti (@_michaelconti) October 8, 2019
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
