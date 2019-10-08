PG&E OUTAGES:Bay Area Power Outage Survival Guide
Filed Under:Fire, Homeless Encampment, Oakland news, Vantage Point Park

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland firefighters contained a fire at a homeless encampment Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 3:19 p.m. on East 12th Street between 16th and 17th avenues, near Vantage Point Park. The first truck arrived at the scene three minutes later.

About 30 yards of the homeless encampment were destroyed, the Oakland Fire Department said. About 20 OFD personnel are still on scene.

 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

