



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The threat of a PG&E power outage led UC Berkeley officials to announce early Tuesday evening that classes were canceled for Wednesday.

The school tweeted that all classes would canceled just after 5 p.m. due to the expected outage. The campus would be open, but services would be limited.

Campus update: Classes will be canceled on Wednesday due to expected campus power loss. The campus, however, will remain open, though services will be limited. 🔋🔌 https://t.co/h9D8aCkDOE — UC Berkeley (@UCBerkeley) October 9, 2019

Santa Rosa City Schools also announced that a number of schools would be closed late Tuesday afternoon.

Maria Carrillo High School, Rincon Valley Middle School, Santa Rosa Middle School, Hidden Valley Elementary School, Protor Terrace Elementary School, Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School and Lewis Education Center will be closed.

All after-school activities, such as childcare and sports, are canceled at those schools because the shutoff will affect them.

School officials said the schools could be closed beyond Wednesday because power may not be back on Thursday or later in the week. Other schools may be closed later in the week if PG&E expands the power shutoff area, according to school officials.

Parents can check whether a school is open at www.srcschools.org

UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa City Schools join the San Leandro school district and the Santa Rosa Junior College to cancel Wednesday classes.

The Alum Rock School District announced its schools in San Jose would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Several other Bay Area school districts said they will be monitoring the situation.

Santa Rosa Junior College officials said their campuses will remain closed until the power outage threat has passed. San Leandro officials said they will determine if the schools will reopen for Thursday and Friday classes.

At an afternoon news conference, Oakland Unified School District spokesman John Sasaki said 12 schools were located in the area designated by PG&E for a power shutdown.

Those schools are Grass Valley Elementary, Howard Elementary, Parker Elementary, Montclair Elementary, Sequoia Elementary, Fruitvale Elementary, Elmhurst Middle School, Bret Harte Middle School, Skyline High School, Rudsdale High School, Sojourner Truth and Bay Tech Charter.

“If we have power outages to those schools, those schools will not be in session tomorrow (Wednesday),” he said. “We have 71 other schools that will be in session unless something dramatic happens.”

