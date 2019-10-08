SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Eight sheriff’s deputies and five inmates at the San Francisco County Jail were rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after being exposed to what authorities suspect was fentanyl, the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department said.
At 5:33 p.m., sheriff’s deputies at the jail discovered an unresponsive inmate at the jail’s Hall of Justice. They immediately began performing life-saving measures such as CPR and called San Francisco Fire Dept. to the scene.
SFFD administered Narcan, an emergency treatment for drug overdoses, to the inmate as well as four others who showed symptoms. The inmates were transported to Zuckerberg SF General Hospital.
Five deputies who were on scene were also exposed to the suspected fentanyl and were transported to ZSFGH as well as two other hospitals. Three additional deputies afterward showed symptoms and were also hospitalized, marking eight total.
Four of the deputies were released Tuesday evening. The inmates are recovering and are under observation.
The jail still needs to conduct decontamination of the contaminated room.
You must log in to post a comment.