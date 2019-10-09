SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — President Donald Trump leveled harsh criticism at Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr Wednesday in regards to the current strained relations between the NBA and Chinese leaders.

The chasm opened last week after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted “fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong” in a tweet supporting the current demonstrations against the Chinese government in the streets of Hong Kong.

Kerr has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s policies and the Warriors refused to visit the White House after winning the 2018 NBA Championship.

During a Wednesday news conference, Trump fired back.

“I watch this guy Steve Kerr and he was like a little boy who is so scared to be even answering the question, he couldn’t answer the question,” Trump said. “He was shaking –‘I don’t know’ — He didn’t know how to handle the question and yet he’ll talk about the United States very badly.”

Trump also took issue with San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who voiced his support for NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s defense of Morey’s free speech rights.

“[Silver has] been a heck of a leader in that respect and very courageous. Then you compare it to what we’ve had to live through the past three years, it’s a big difference,” Popovich said. “A big gap there, leadership-wise and courage-wise.”

At the news conference, Trump said: “I watched Popovich, sort of the same thing but he didn’t look quite as scared actually. They talk badly about the United States but when the talks about China, they don’t want to say anything bad. I thought it was pretty sad actually.”

Meanwhile, the NBA called off scheduled media sessions Wednesday for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in Shanghai, and it remains unclear if the teams will play in China this week as scheduled.

The teams were practicing in Shanghai, where at least two other NBA events in advance of the start of the China games were canceled as part of the ongoing rift that started after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted a tweet last week that showed support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

“Given the fluidity of the situation, today’s media availability has been postponed,” the league said.

An NBA Cares event in Shanghai that was to benefit Special Olympics was called off, as was a “fan night” celebration that was to be highlighted by the league announcing plans to refurbish some outdoor courts in that city. And workers in multiple spots around Shanghai were tearing down large outdoor promotional advertisements for Thursday’s Lakers-Nets game.

The teams are also supposed to play Saturday in Shenzhen. Silver met with players from both the Nets and Lakers on Wednesday in Shanghai, telling them that the league’s intention remains to play the games as scheduled.

