MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A 54-year-old man was stabbed was stabbed to death in Milpitas on Tuesday afternoon and the alleged stabber has been arrested, police said.
Officers responded at about 3:30 p.m. to the 100 block of North Temple Drive on a report of a stabbing and found the victim with at least one stab wound. Milpitas police said officers performed lifesaving measures and the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officers determined that 22-year-old Milpitas resident Jonathan Herrera was responsible for the stabbing and he was arrested without incident in the area of Del Vaile Court and North Hillview Drive, police said.
Information from the public helped in the quick capture of Herrera, police said. No motive was given for the stabbing.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged to contact Milpitas police at (408) 586-2400, the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500, or via the Milpitas Police Department Website.
