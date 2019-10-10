OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland Unified School District officials said all schools will be open on Friday following PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff that closed nine campuses on Thursday.
PG&E’s power shutoff was aimed at preventing the sparking of a wildfire from its equipment.
Only one school, Skyline High School in the Oakland hills, was closed on Wednesday because of the power shutoff.
Skyline was also closed on Thursday.
The other schools that were closed on Thursday were Fruitvale, Grass Valley, Montclair, Sequoia and Howard elementary schools, Elmhurst United Middle School, Rudsdale Continuation High School and Sojourner Truth Independent Study.
The school district’s 74 other schools were open on Thursday.
