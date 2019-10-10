MORAGA (CBS SF) — Residents of Moraga’s Sanders Ranch neighborhood were forced to flee their homes early Thursday as a fast-moving wildfire burned through at least 40 acres and threatened structures in an area already darkened by the PG&E planned power outage, authorities said.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Captain George Laing said the blaze broke out in the tinder-dry hills at 12:54 a.m. The fire had burned 40 acres and was 70 percent contained as of 5:40 a.m.

At 5:30 a.m. many of the evacuees were allowed to return home. The only residents still forced from their homes live on Merrill Circle.

Overnight, firefighters battled the blaze in warm wind conditions and gained some progress. Winds in the hills were clocked at about 30 mph as the Bay Area is under a Red Flag Warning.

“The threat has been greatly diminished, and fire crews are making great progress on the containment line,” Moraga Orinda Fire District spokesperson Dennis Rain said.

Evacuated residents told KPIX 5 that their power was turned off late Wednesday night as part of PG&E’s massive wildfire prevention outage.

“I think it was more upsetting because the power was out already,” said evacuee Melanie Bell. “I think it would have been much easier (to evacuate) if the power had been on. The power being out prevents fire, it doesn’t make it much easier to deal with it when it happens.”

The fire was first reported near 46 Merrill Circle North and off Sanders Ranch Road. It was burning south of St. Mary’s College but the university doesn’t appear to be threatened at this time.

Moraga police have issued evacuation orders for the Sanders Ranch neighborhood. Residents along Sanders Ranch Road, Merrill Drive and Harrington road should evacuate immediately to St. Monica’s Church at 1001 Camino Pablo.

Residents were advised to only take essential items, only what you can carry with you, to lock windows/doors when leaving and to keep pets on leashes.

The evacuees gathered at an evacuation center at Saint Monica’s Church where power was out, forcing evacuees to huddle in the darkened church under candlelight. Many evacuees were allowed to return to their homes by 5:31 a.m.

The cause of the fire will be determined later Thursday when investigators are able to access the scene.