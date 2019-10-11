SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The next generation of female innovators will head to San Francisco on Saturday to take part in a summit aimed to help them smash the glass ceiling.
The Built By Girls Summit, coming a day after International Day of the Girl which honors females and addresses the needs and challenges they face, offering young women resources and networking to help them launch their post-education careers.
Built By Girls is a New York City-based organization empowers young women and non-binary students, to claim their place in the careers they want, by matching them with a professional female mentor or adviser who is established in the tech realm. In just five years, BBG has impacted over 14,000 girls.
“Predominately our community is 15-to-22 yearsold. So, [they’re] really at a point where they need to make real pivotal decisions about their education and their career,” said Executive Director Tiana Kara.
KPIX 5 weather anchor Mary Lee sat down with Kara and BBG member Joyce Guo, currently a freshman at University of California, Berkeley. Guo came upon BBG while still in high school. “I was given mentors in software engineering positions,” said Guo. “They really helped me find my pathway into computer science.”
The summit takes place on Saturday October 12th on 555 20th St. in San Francisco.
The event is free and open to all female and non-binary high school and college students.
