SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A 43-year-old man who apparently deliberately laid down on a road in San Leandro late Thursday night was hit a vehicle and killed, police said.

The man was a San Leandro resident but police are withholding his name until his next of kin are notified of his death.

San Leandro police Lt. Ted Henderson said, “We do not know why the pedestrian laid himself down in the roadway prior to this collision and we will not know if alcohol and or drugs were factors until the Alameda County coroner’s office has completed their investigation.”

The collision occurred in the 15300 block of Hesperian Boulevard shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, where police received multiple reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Responding officers found the man in the roadway with life-threatening injuries and he was taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where he died.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a 2001 Toyota was traveling northbound Hesperian Boulevard when they suddenly noticed a man lying on the roadway in their northbound lane.

The driver tried to swerve around the man but was not successful and ran over the man, according to police.

The driver, whose name isn’t being released, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Police said the driver did not display any signs of intoxication and nothing indicated that the fatal collision was an intentional act.

San Leandro police ask that anyone who witnessed the collision call their traffic division at (510) 577-3208.

