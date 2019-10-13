VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — A 23-year-old man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of gun and drug-related charges after he allegedly left a handgun behind when he departed a restaurant, Vacaville police said.
At about 4 p.m. Saturday, a patron at a restaurant in the 500 block of Davis Street saw a man with a handgun sitting in a nearby booth. The man, police said, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
He got up to go to the bathroom, and restaurant patrons saw he left the gun on the seat of the booth. The man returned, but left a short time later without the firearm, police said.
Restaurant employees secured the gun and called police. Police found Anthony Lara a short time later in front of the Brendan Theatres a short distance away and arrested him.
Police determined the handgun had been stolen a few hours earlier from a residence in Vacaville. Lara also faces charges of possession of stolen property, police said.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.