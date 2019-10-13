



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A longtime figure on the Bay Area’s rock and metal scene explores a different side of music when vocalist Sven Soderlund and his Masterful Orchestra celebrate their new CD with a free noon concert at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheatre in McLaren Park Saturday.

A well-regarded metal guitarist who came up during the rise of the thrash-metal scene in San Francisco during the early ’80s, Soderlund was raised in a musical family (both his parents played jazz) and picked up the six-string at the age of nine. By 1984, he had been invited to join then fledgling thrash outfit Mordred before eventually striking out on to found Mercenary with Mordred guitarist Danny White.

While Mercenary would only play a couple of gigs and record a demo in 1986 during it’s initial existence before imploding, the group achieved a sort of legendary status locally; in Europe as their demo was shared widely between metal fans. Soderlund would also work in the music industry as a roadie and guitar tech, touring extensively with Exodus and other acts.

As the ’80s turned into the ’90s, Soderlund played guitar in a number of projects (Exterminator, Morticious and Mercyful Fate tribute Hail Satan) in addition to a stint in Laaz Rockit. Later, he would participate in an onstage reunion with Mercenary in the early 2000s and live performances with Mordred and Heathen. Though Mercenary would reform as an active group in 2007, more recently the musician decided to try his hand at the music he heard his parents playing during his youth.

Convening a large ensemble featuring horns and strings in 2017, the group rehearsed a set of jazz and swing standards made famous by the likes of Sinatra and Tony Bennett. In July of 2018, Soderlund and the band he christened the Masterful Orchestra made their debut at the Bottom of the Hill, cramming onto the stage for a full house of fans. They have since performed at the Lesher Center in Walnut Creek and the Great American Music Hall.

For this show celebrating the recent release of their self-titled debut CD, Soderlund and company will take the stage at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheatre in McLaren Park for a free afternoon performance on Saturday. The band will have copies of the new CD and other merchandise available. Food vendors will be onsite.

Sven & the Masterful Orchestra

Saturday, Oct. 19, 12 p.m. Free

Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in McLaren Park