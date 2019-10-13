  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A multiple vehicle collision has sent five people to the hospital and has closed blocks of San Francisco’s Divisadero Street.

SFPD at the intersection of Divisadero/Hayes for a multi-car crash (Photo: Dave Pehling)

The three-vehicle crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Divisadero Street and Hayes Street, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

SFFD said five victims were involved and that the Jaws of Life hydraulic tool was being used to extricate the trapped crash victims. Four were hospitalized with non-life-threatening condition, but one sustained life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

 

 

