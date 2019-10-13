SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A multiple vehicle collision has sent five people to the hospital and has closed blocks of San Francisco’s Divisadero Street.
The three-vehicle crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Divisadero Street and Hayes Street, the San Francisco Fire Department said.
SFFD said five victims were involved and that the Jaws of Life hydraulic tool was being used to extricate the trapped crash victims. Four were hospitalized with non-life-threatening condition, but one sustained life-threatening injuries.
COLLISION jaws of life in use VICTIMS TRAPPED AT DIVISADERO/HAYES 5 VICTIMS AVOID AREA 20:10 Hrs pic.twitter.com/yxH4UCeGuX
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) October 14, 2019
No other details were immediately available.
