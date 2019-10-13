



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Psychedelic rock legends in their native Zambia, African band W.I.T.C.H (an acronym for “We Intend To Cause Havoc”) comes to San Francisco to play the Chapel on their first ever tour of the U.S.

Though largely unknown outside of Africa, W.I.T.C.H. would become one of the biggest rock bands to emerge from the continent during the ’70s. Led by charismatic singer Emanyeo “Jagari” Chanda and lead guitarist Chris “Kims” Mbewe, the group took their admiration for the guitar pyrotechnics of Jimi Hendrix and the irresistible groove of James Brown and crafted a style of fuzzed-out garage rock that drew equally from psychedelia and funk.

The group’s first three albums — the 1972 debut In the Past, 1974’s Introduction and the 1975 landmark Lazy Bones — established the band as one of the leading lights of a national music movement that would eventually be referred to as “Zamrock.” But by the end of the decade with the nation facing economic collapse and increasingly authoritarian government rule, bands like W.I.T.C.H. were forced to play daytime shows to avoid strict curfews.

That was around the time that Chanda would depart the band, seeking to support himself and his family by working as a teacher or a gemstone miner according to conflicting accounts. The band would continue in a more disco direction, eventually splitting up by the mid-1980s. But in the decades that followed, original W.I.T.C.H. records became a rare and coveted commodity among collectors and hip-hop producers searching for untapped sample sources.

The use of W.I.T.C.H. samples by renowned beatsmith Madlib for his Beat Conducta in Africa mixtape and the 2012 reissue of the band’s first three albums by Now Again Records sparked a massive resurgence of interest in the group. By this time the only surviving member of W.I.T.C.H., Chanda would come to the West Coast the following year, performing at events hosted by Madlib in Los Angeles and at 1015 Folsom in San Francisco.

Since then, W.I.T.C.H. has become the subject of a new documentary that is still being made with Chandra putting together a new version of the band that includes Dutch musicians Jacco Gardner (guitar) and Nic Mauskovic (the original drummer for Altin Gun) that has become a festival favorite in Europe. This fall, the group comes to the U.S. to play it’s first ever American tour with a series of dates scheduled around an appearance at Desert Daze 2019 in Southern California. For this sold-out show at the Chapel in San Francisco Monday night, the group is joined by LA-based psychedelic cumbia-punk band Tropa Magica.

W.I.T.C.H (We Intend To Cause Havoc)

Monday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m. $25-$30 (sold out)

The Chapel