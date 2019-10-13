Comments
OAKLEY (CBS SF) — One person was killed and two more taken to hospitals — one via air ambulance — following a three-vehicle collision in Oakley late Saturday night, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District officials and the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was first reported at 11:26 p.m. on Delta Road, fire officials said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, one more suffered “moderate” injuries and another “minor” injuries. The CHP is investigating the collision.
