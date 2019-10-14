By Hoodline

Ready to hit up the freshest new spots in SoMa? From a relaunched neighborhood favorite to a Michelin-starred ramen chain, read on for the newest eateries to arrive in this area of San Francisco.

South Park Cafe

108 South Park St.

More than 30 years after opening, South Park Cafe has relaunched under new ownership. Whereas the original South Park Cafe, which shuttered in 2017, was a traditional French bistro, its revival is a sleek and contemporary cafe/restaurant that serves coffee and doughnuts in the morning and cocktails and new American fare the rest of the day.

The new South Park Cafe, which is now owned and operated by tech startup Brex, offers full lunch and dinner menus featuring salads, small plates and heartier entrees. Try the chorizo and mussels; the lamb meatballs with orzo salad; the trout with sunchokes and Israeli cous cous; the fried chicken with hot honey sauce; or the vegetarian-friendly beet and quinoa burger. On the drink list, you will find a selection of wine, beer and signature cocktails, including an espresso martini.

South Park Cafe currently holds five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Liz W., who reviewed South Park Cafe on Sept. 26, wrote, “What a wonderful discovery this cafe was. My husband and I loved the clean, deco-inspired space, friendly and knowledgeable staff, delicious food and craft cocktails.”

South Park Cafe is open from 8 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays. (It’s closed on weekends.)

Cuia Acai & Positive Food

1 Market Plaza

Cuia Acai & Positive Food is a spot to score authentic acai bowls and smoothies.

Located on the atrium level of 1 Market Plaza, this stand offers four different acai bowls that follow a traditional Brazilian recipe, topped with fruits and nuts, and made with wild-harvested acai from Brazil. Cuia Acai & Positive Food’s acai bowls are available in regular and large sizes, and the spot also serves up fruit smoothies blended with an acai base. The business offers catering, as well.

Cuia Acai & Positive Food’s current Yelp rating of five stars out of six reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Jimmy C., who reviewed Cuia Acai & Positive Food on Oct. 3, wrote, “Onto the Cuia bowls. There’s crushed Brazilian nuts, raw almond butter (very rich and gooey) and flax seeds. Gluten-free granola on the bottom of the bowl? Looks sneaky but fun. The açaí flavor tastes so real and it’s deeply satisfying.”

Felipe C. noted, “Delicious and authentic Brazilian acai. I’m giving five stars not only to the quality of the açaí, but also to the super friendly staff.”

Cuia Acai & Positive Food is open from 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekdays. (It’s closed on weekend.)

Tsuta Japanese Soba Noodles

155 Fourth St.

Tsuta Japanese Soba Noodles is a ramen shop and the first U.S. location of the Asian chain, whose flagship Tokyo restaurant received a Michelin star in 2016.

As we previously reported, the new outpost of Tsuta Japanese Soba Noodles is located in the Metreon shopping center and serves the chain’s signature shoyu soba ramen flavored with black truffle oil (miso- and shio-based varieties of the classic noodle soup are also available). Bowls of ramen can be customized with extras like pork belly, marinated egg and bamboo shoots, and the restaurant serves a selection of rice dishes and sides, too.

Tsuta Japanese Soba Noodles currently holds 3.5 stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Hoyan L., who reviewed Tsuta Japanese Soba Noodles on Oct. 1, wrote, “Both Shoyu and Shio broths were lacking in taste and depth. Were they supposed to be dashi flavored? I really don’t taste much dashi and umami in the broth. Not to mention the truffle oil was extremely overpowering against the light and borderline flavorless broth, it was a contrast that I did not like.”

David T. added, “The restaurant is fairly big to house at least 20 parties at a time. Because the flavor palettes of American vs. Japanese people are so different, I would say that the broth and flavor of their ramen was just not flavorful enough for my taste.”

Tsuta Japanese Soba Noodles is open from 5–10 p.m. daily.