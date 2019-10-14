Comments
HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF/AP) — Napa’s Leonardo Urena has grown a giant gourd that would make Charlie Brown’s Great Pumpkin proud.
Urena’s pumpkin weighed in at a state record 2,175 pounds to claimed the $15,000 top prize Monday at the 46th annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh Off.
Weigh-off spokesman Timothy Beeman said Urena’s pumpkin was the second largest in the contest’s history. A pumpkin from Washington state weighed nearly 2,400 pounds and won in Half Moon Bay in 2017.
The 51-year-old said he took up the hobby in 2000 and enjoys the pumpkin growing community. He also won the Half Moon Bay contest in 2011.
Urena says he always tells his pumpkins he’s proud of them and he encourages them to keep growing.
