



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A homeless woman and her dog, sleeping in a car parked on a Santa Rosa street, were killed early Monday morning when an impaired driver slammed into their vehicle, authorities said.

Santa Rosa Police said the accident was reported in the area of Hoen Avenue, just east of Cypress Avenue near Montgomery High School, at around 3 a.m.

“Speeding was a factor,” said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner. “It looks like when he struck the first parked car with the female victim inside, he also sheered a telephone pole and then hit another parked car.”

All three vehicles were completely totaled and one had been pushed up into the front yard of a residence on the south side of Hoen Avenue.

Officers located a deceased female and her dog, in a vehicle that had been pushed into the yard of the residence. It appears she was possibly living out of her vehicle and was asleep at the time of the collision.

Officers also located the driver of a black Dodge Challenger — identified as Angel Ivan Martinez, a 21-year-old resident of Santa Rosa — who was showing signs of intoxication.

Investigators completed a DUI investigation and determined that Martinez was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. He was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and the booked at the Sonoma County Jail for vehicular manslaughter with a DUI and two other counts.

The female victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification of next to kin.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact Officer Kenny Ferrigno 707-543-3636.