SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police said officers in the Tenderloin neighborhood are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday afternoon.
The homicide happened near Jones and McAllister streets. Officers were dispatched to the area at approximately 2:53 p.m., police said.
Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information about the homicide is being asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444. Tipsters have the option of remaining anonymous.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.