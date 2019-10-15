SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A disabled big rig has closed the far right lane of the western span of the Bay Bridge Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The tractor trailer is located west of Treasure Island in the #5 lane.
The San Francisco CHP office tweeted about the incident shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Lane #5 westbound I-80, just west of Treasure Island is currently blocked due to a disabled big rig. Expect delays.
Unknown ETO. pic.twitter.com/5UO3ksSVgO
— CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) October 15, 2019
While there is less traffic on westbound I-80 due to the closure of a stretch of the highway in Crockett due to the NuStar refinery fire, the closure will still have an impact on the evening commute.
There is no estimated time to reopen lanes on the Bay Bridge.
