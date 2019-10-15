HOLLISTER (CBS SF) — A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled Hollister area Tuesday afternoon along the San Andreas fault line as it runs through California’s Central Valley.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 12:42 p.m. about 4 miles south of Hollister near Tres Pinos. The quake was felt as far north as Morgan Hill, Santa Cruz, in the Monterey-Carmel area, Salinas, King City and Gilroy.
The initial quake was followed by a 2.6 magnitude temblor at 12:55 p.m.
The San Benito County building has been evacuated as a precaution. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Stacy Pinkham said the quake delivered quite a jolt to Santa Cruz.
“It was a good shaker over in Santa Cruz!,” she posted to KION CBS 5 Facebook page.
Angie Ciolino agreed.
“Felt it good in Santa Cruz,” she said.
