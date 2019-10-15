CROCKETT (CBS SF) — An explosion and fire ripped through the storage tanks at NuStar refinery Tuesday, sending flames and smoke billowing into the skies near Crockett.

The incident began unfolding around 2 p.m. in the massive petroleum tank storage farm nestled in the hills above the 90 block of San Pablo Ave., according to the Vallejo Firefighters Association.

A shelter in place was issued for residents in the area. The smoke plume could be seen for miles including from San Francisco.

Major refinery fire in Rodeo, please shelter in place. Literally blew the top off of the facility. pic.twitter.com/UvOw3AEKIY — F-WAYNE (@5whiteboy10) October 15, 2019

2 loud explosions shook my house in Hercules. Came outside to this! Rodeo refinery looks like it’s on fire #Hercules #Rodeo pic.twitter.com/FunsopwcCe — Raudel Wilson (@raudelwilson) October 15, 2019

Witnesses reported explosions shaking the area. Video showed large flames and black smoke coming from at least one storage tank that has collapsed.

This is a breaking news update. More information as available.