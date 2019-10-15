  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man killed in a shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified by the city’s medical examiner’s office as D’Quan Domino.

Around 2:55 p.m., officers found Domino near Market and Jones streets suffering from a bullet wound.Domino, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the San Francisco Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444. Tipsters have the option of remaining anonymous.

