SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A homicide investigation has begun following the discovery of a man’s body Tuesday evening in some bushes in downtown San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP officials were called at 7:12 p.m. to the shoulder of the South First Street on-ramp to southbound Interstate Highway 280. That’s where they found the body of a middle-aged, Hispanic man
who had apparently been homeless.
The name of the man was not available Wednesday from the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office. CHP officials are asking for help with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to the highway patrol’s tipline at (707) 917-4491.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.