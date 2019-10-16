SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — On the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake, people across the Bay Area have been remembering what they were doing at the time the 6.9 magnitude quake struck.
For many people, TV was the first place they turned to after the shaking stopped. Years ago, a KPIX 5 special report looked back on how our photojournalists found themselves caught up in and shooting scenes from the earthquake.
WATCH: KPIX 5 Photographers Describe Covering Loma Prieta Earthquake
The video, now hosted at the Bay Area Television Archive at San Francisco State University, features interviews with four video photographers: Larry Warner, Shaun Donahue, Kevin Raphael and Lionel Coleman. It also contains views from reporter and anchorman Loren Nancarrow and reporter Sherry Hu, and the earthquake coverage anchored by Bay Area TV legend Dave McElhatton.
The report also includes reports from the World Series Game 3 at Candlestick Park before and after the earthquake hit along with the scenes of devastation around the Bay Area.
https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco/videos/972134993136792/
