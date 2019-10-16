  • KPIX 5On Air

MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — Mill Valley police arrested a San Leandro man Monday who allegedly carjacked a ride-hailing service driver while armed with a machete.

Police responded around 7 p.m. to a report of a man brandishing a machete at the driver in the 500 block of the Redwood Highway frontage road.

The driver told police the rider took out a machete as he rode in the back seat and demanded that the driver give him the vehicle, police said.  The driver got out of the vehicle near a Ferrari car dealership and called 911.

Responding officers located the man, identified as Gustavo Angel Neri, 18, of San Leandro, near a park-and-ride across the street from the dealership. Neri refused to drop the machete and crossed the frontage road in front of occupied vehicles as he walked toward a walking path, police said.

Officers fired a Taser stun gun at Neri and he was taken into custody, police said. Neri was booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, brandishing a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

