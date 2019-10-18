CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – Apple CEO Tim Cook is calling on the senate to pass immigration reform legislation after a bill recently passed the House of Representatives.
“Immigrants make this country stronger and our economy more dynamic,” Cook said in a tweet posted Thursday. “As a first step toward needed comprehensive reform, I urge the Senate to move quickly to pass the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act.”
The legislation would phase out the per-country limits on green cards, instead replacing it with a first-come, first served system. After passing the House last month, the Senate has not scheduled a vote on the measure.
Immigrants make this country stronger and our economy more dynamic. As a first step toward needed comprehensive reform, I urge the Senate to move quickly to pass the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act. The contributions of these workers are critical to America’s future.
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 17, 2019
Cook’s support for the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act is the Cupertino-based company’s latest public stand on immigration issues. Earlier this month, Apple filed a “friend of the court” filing with the United States Supreme Court in support of Dreamers challenging the Trump administration’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
“We did not hire them out of kindness or charity,” Apple said in its filing, noting the company employs 443 Dreamers in 36 states, coming from 25 countries.
