SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — An elementary school employee in Santa Rosa was arrested on Wednesday for alleged inappropriate contact with a minor, police said.

Sandra Lee Champie, 54, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of contact with a minor to commit a criminal offense, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Police said Champie is a part-time employee at Madrone Elementary School.

The victim in the case, a 14-year-old boy, is not a student at the school, police said.

On Sept. 27, the Santa Rosa Police Department received information an adult might be engaging in inappropriate conduct with a 14-year-old minor.

Police said the victim’s parent suspected a woman was sending the teen inappropriate messages through social media.

Investigators determined the suspect, identified as Champie, had been in communication with the victim through social media sites for several months, had been posing as a juvenile female and had exchanged numerous sexually explicit messages with the victim.

Police said there is no indication there was inappropriate physical contact between the suspect and the victim, and there is no information Champie had any inappropriate contact with any students at Madrone Elementary School.

