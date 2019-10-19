SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – The discovery of a body Friday morning near China Camp State Park has now evolved into a homicide investigation, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office was notified around 8 a.m. Friday about the death in the area of Miwok Meadows at 1400 N. San Pedro Road, near the south edge of China Camp State Park.
The body is that of a Hispanic man in his 20s, between 5-feet-8 and 6 feet tall, weighing between 140 and 160 pounds. The man’s name had not been released as of Saturday, and no other details about the death were being released.
Sheriff’s investigators are looking for whatever help from the public they can get. They want to speak with anyone who was in the China Camp area Thursday night into Friday, or who may otherwise have information about this crime. In particular, investigators want to hear from residents living on North San Pedro Road or Pt. San Pedro Road who have surveillance cameras facing the roadway.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Marin County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (415) 473-7265.
