BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Eight people were injured, seven of them hospitalized, in a three-vehicle accident Saturday night on Lonetree Way at Brentwood Boulevard in Brentwood.

Companies from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and the Contra Costa Fire Protection District were summoned to the accident scene shortly after 10 p.m. and crews conducted triage and treated the victims.

“Patient care was difficult due to language barrier,” the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said in a news release.

The accident is under investigation by the fire district and the Brentwood police department.

