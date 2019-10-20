BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Eight people were injured, seven of them hospitalized, in a three-vehicle accident Saturday night on Lonetree Way at Brentwood Boulevard in Brentwood.
Companies from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and the Contra Costa Fire Protection District were summoned to the accident scene shortly after 10 p.m. and crews conducted triage and treated the victims.
“Patient care was difficult due to language barrier,” the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said in a news release.
The accident is under investigation by the fire district and the Brentwood police department.
Brentwood: 8 Injured in Vehicle Crash on Lone Tree Way https://t.co/ElWBBB611t pic.twitter.com/SqQCshMs7C
— eastcountytoday.net (@eastcountytoday) October 20, 2019
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.