



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A mayoral campaign billboard in San Francisco’s SoMa district is sparking controversy for its apparent depiction of incumbent mayor London Breed.

The billboard depicts a black woman in a red dress and heels with her feet up, holding a cigarette in one hand and a stack of money in the other. The message “Stop slavery and human trafficing

[misspelled] in SF” is visible.

Shown in a thought bubble coming from the woman are lines of individuals with numbers tagged around their necks. A man in a suit is also seen carrying away a young girl holding a teddy bear–the man is holding a stack of money as well.

A message at the bottom of the signage says it was sponsored by the Ellen Lee Zhou For Mayor campaign. Zhou is a social worker who is aiming for Breed’s position.

San Francisco supervisor Shamann Walton took to social media to condemn the billboard.

“Everyone should be outraged at what’s depicted on this billboard. When are we going to overcome these racist depictions of black people and other communities in SF?”

Maggie Muir of Breed’s re-election team released a statement Sunday saying, “This blatantly racist and sexist ad has no place in our political discourse or our city. Race-baiting like this is divisive, dangerous and shameful, and must be rejected.”

Some of the city’s elected leaders will speak at a press conference regarding the billboard on Monday at 10 a.m.

Communities of color are also joining together on Monday at 11 a.m. to denounce the billboard. Representatives from the Chinese, Asian Pacific Islander, African American and Latino communities will speak.