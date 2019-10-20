SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three people are dead and four others injured in a horrific late Saturday night rollover crash on Highway 101 in San Jose, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said its preliminary investigation has not uncovered any evidence of alcohol or drug use playing a role in the crash.
CHP Sgt. Rick Gamble said the crash involving a 2001 Chevrolet Yukon SUV happened at about 11:11 p.m. just south of the freeway’s junction with Bernal Road in the northbound lanes. The SUV crashed into the center divide and rolled over, landing in a mangled state.
All three victims who suffered fatal injuries were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Gamble, and the rest suffered minor-to-moderate injuries. The driver survived the crash with minor injuries.
The freeway was closed for several hours as the CHP investigated the collision but all lanes were cleared as of 4:25 a.m.
Gamble said investigators were working to determine if all passengers were wearing seatbelts and whether another vehicle may have been involved.
You must log in to post a comment.