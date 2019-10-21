  • KPIX 5On Air

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A brush fire burning in the Brentwood area has grown to 150 acres, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said Monday evening.

The fire is burning in the vicinity of Orwood Road, according to a fire district statement posted online around 5:15 p.m.

At around 5:45 p.m., authorities reported that fire crews were receiving air support from CalFire. As of around 6:30 p.m., the fire had grown to 150 acres.

Brentwood fire

Brentwood fire (East Contra Costa Fire Protection District)

Currently the fire is burning in a fairly remote area and is not threatening any structures. KPIX 5 is monitoring this wildfire and will provide updates as they are made available.

