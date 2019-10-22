MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Two people were arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly stealing mail and other items from homes in Mountain View, police said.
Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to calls about a possible burglary in progress in the 1000 block of Montecito Avenue, and one officer spotted a Honda van speed down the street and run a stop sign, according to police.
A second officer pulled over the vehicle and detained the male driver, Leo Lawrence, and female passenger, Lakeshia Hardy, both 39-year-olds from San Jose.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found mail from residences on Montecito and Sierra Vista avenues, as well as drug paraphernalia, counterfeit bills, as well as a credit card, checks and other personal information that did not belong to Lawrence or Hardy, police said.
The pair was arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, falsely obtaining personal information and mail theft. Lawrence was also arrested for possessing counterfeit money, while Hardy was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, according to police.
The stolen mail and other items are being returned to the victims, police said.
